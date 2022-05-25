Redmi Note 11SE was launched in China on Wednesday during an event, which also saw the arrival of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. This is an affordable 5G smartphone with dual-SIM support and dual 5G capabilities. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11SE also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with AdaptiveSync technology.

Redmi Note 11SE price, availability

The Redmi Note 11SE is available to pre-order in China on the official Xiaomi China site. It will go on sale on May 31. It is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 12GB storage model and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This Redmi smartphone offers Deep Space Blue and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with AdaptiveSync technology that can automatically switch between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates for reduced power consumption. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11SE packs a MediaTek Dimensity SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It houses up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11SE has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, this smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Both of these camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps.

This handset has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is a dual-SIM (5G + 5G) smartphone that comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Redmi Note 11SE features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs about 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.