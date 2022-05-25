Technology News
Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11SE sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 May 2022 13:56 IST
Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 11SE features a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5
  • It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The Redmi Note 11SE supports 18W fast charging

Redmi Note 11SE was launched in China on Wednesday during an event, which also saw the arrival of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T Pro. This is an affordable 5G smartphone with dual-SIM support and dual 5G capabilities. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11SE also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with AdaptiveSync technology.

Redmi Note 11SE price, availability

The Redmi Note 11SE is available to pre-order in China on the official Xiaomi China site. It will go on sale on May 31. It is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB RAM + 12GB storage model and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This Redmi smartphone offers Deep Space Blue and Shadow Black colour options.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with AdaptiveSync technology that can automatically switch between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates for reduced power consumption. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11SE packs a MediaTek Dimensity SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It houses up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11SE has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, this smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Both of these camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps.

This handset has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is a dual-SIM (5G + 5G) smartphone that comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Redmi Note 11SE features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 161.81x75.34x8.92mm and weighs about 192g.

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
