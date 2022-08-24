Technology News
Redmi Note 11SE With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC to Launch in India on August 26

Redmi Note 11SE packs a 5,000mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 August 2022 17:08 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11SE is equipped with a Z-axis vibration motor
  • It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports AI face unlock
  • The Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

Redmi Note 11SE is set to launch in India on Friday and will be sold via Flipkart. The Xiaomi subsidiary has revealed the complete specifications of this upcoming device. Notably, it bears no resemblance to the Dimensity 700 SoC-powered Note 11SE that was launched in China earlier this year in May. The smartphone arriving in India features a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 11SE packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 11SE India launch, availability

Redmi took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the August 26 launch date of the Redmi Note 11SE in India. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart on August 31. It will come in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The handset will also offer Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Shadow Black, and Thunder Purple colours. The pricing of Redmi Note 11SE is currently under wraps. However, it could be a sub-Rs. 15,000 offering.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications, features

The Redmi Note 11SE model that is set to launch in India appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10S. It sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU.

For optics, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with an f/2,4 aperture. This rear camera setup is capable of recording up to 4K videos at 30fps. The Redmi Note 11SE also has a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

It measures 160.46x74.5x8.29mm, weighs about 178.8g, and has IP53 water and dust resistance rating. The Redmi Note 11SE features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and multifunctional NFC.

The Redmi Note 11SE features dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports the AI face unlock feature. The handset is also equipped with a Z-axis vibration motor that creates vibration effects to enhance the gaming experience.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Redmi Note 11SE With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC to Launch in India on August 26
