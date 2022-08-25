Redmi Note 11SE is all set to go official in India on Friday. Ahead of the official launch, the handset is listed on the company website revealing its full specifications. The listing suggests that Xiaomi won't bundle a charging adapter inside the Redmi Note 11SE's retail box this time around. The Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The product page of the Redmi Note 11SE is already live on the company website and the listing indicates that the phone will arrive in the Indian market without an included charger. However, the listing suggests that there is still a USB Type-C cable in the box.

As per the listing, the retail box includes a case, USB Type-C cable, a SIM-ejector tool, documentation, and the handset itself. The Redmi Note 11SE will be available for purchase starting August 31.

Several smartphone companies are now ditching the in-box charger from the retail box of their devices. Recently, Nothing brand launched Nothing Phone 1 without an included charger.

As per the listing, the Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU. It will come in three RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11SE features a quad rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor alongside 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Redmi Note 11SE features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The upcoming model appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10S.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.