Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing

Redmi Note 11SE will be unveiled in India on August 26.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 August 2022 14:49 IST
Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11SE will go on sale starting August 31

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5
  • Nothing Phone 1 doesn’t come with a charger in the retail box
  • Redmi Note 11SE includes a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11SE is all set to go official in India on Friday. Ahead of the official launch, the handset is listed on the company website revealing its full specifications. The listing suggests that Xiaomi won't bundle a charging adapter inside the Redmi Note 11SE's retail box this time around. The Redmi Note 11SE features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The product page of the Redmi Note 11SE is already live on the company website and the listing indicates that the phone will arrive in the Indian market without an included charger. However, the listing suggests that there is still a USB Type-C cable in the box.

As per the listing, the retail box includes a case, USB Type-C cable, a SIM-ejector tool, documentation, and the handset itself. The Redmi Note 11SE will be available for purchase starting August 31.

Several smartphone companies are now ditching the in-box charger from the retail box of their devices. Recently, Nothing brand launched Nothing Phone 1 without an included charger.

As per the listing, the Redmi Note 11SE runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 GPU. It will come in three RAM and storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11SE features a quad rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor alongside 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Redmi Note 11SE features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The upcoming model appears to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10S.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11SE, Redmi Note 11SE Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 10S
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio, Airtel, Vi Prepare for 5G Rollout; 13 Cities to Get Services in 1st Phase: All You Need to Know
Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  3. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  4. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  8. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Announces Staking Token for Wrapped Ether Ahead of the Ethereum Merge
  2. GameSwift Partners With Polygon to Build Web 3 Gaming Ecosystem Similar to Steam
  3. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  4. PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation
  5. Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
  6. Fossil of Giant Marine Lizard That Fed on Huge Prey Unearthed in Morocco
  7. Humans Have Been Walking on Two Legs Since 7 Million Years, Fossil Analysis Reveals
  8. Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
  9. Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
  10. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.