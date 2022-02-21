Technology News
Redmi Note 11S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi Note 11S price in India begins at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 07:30 IST
Redmi Note 11S Goes on First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11S is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11S sports a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 11S comes with a 90Hz display
  • The handset features a quad rear camera unit

Redmi Note 11S will go on sale in India for the first time today (February 21) at 12pm. The latest offering from the Chinese smartphone brand will be available to purchase via Mi.com as well as Amazon. Redmi Note 11S made its India debut recently along with Redmi Note 11. The smartphone features a 90Hz AMOLED display and has a quad rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Redmi Note 11S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11S price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 11S price in India is set at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,499 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499. The Redmi Note 11S is offered in Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black shades. The latest handset will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via the company website, Amazon, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country.

Xiaomi and Amazon are offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases using Bank of Baroda Bank cards and EMI transactions. There are also no-cost EMI options and exchange offers at different retail channels. Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 16,500 off for exchanges via Mi Exchange. Further, there is a Rs. 1,000 cashback for customers paying for the handset through ZestMoney.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM power the Redmi Note 11S. For optics, the smartphone carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor as well. The new Xiaomi phone offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Further, Redmi Note 11S features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support on the Redmi Note 11S.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S Price in India, Redmi Note 11S Specifications, Xiaomi, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
