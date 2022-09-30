Technology News
Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11R price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 12:14 IST
Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11R has a 5-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11R is available in three colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Display of Redmi Note 11R features 90Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 11R was launched in China on Thursday. The new 5G smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand comes in three colour options and features 90Hz refresh rate display. The Redmi Note 11R is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11R comes as a rebadged Poco M4 5G that debuted in India earlier in April.

Redmi Note 11R price

The price for Redmi Note 11R starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600 ) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000). All three variants are currently listed for sale on the company website in China. It is offered in Polar Blue Ocean, Mysterious Darkness, and Ice Crystal Galaxy (translated) colour options.

At this moment, Xiaomi has not shared details on the international availability of the Redmi Note 11R, including in the Indian market.

Redmi Note 11R specifications

The dual SIM Redmi Note 11R runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch on top to house the selfie shooter. The new Redmi phone is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 11R flaunts a dual camera setup that comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an F/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The new smartphone offers up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11R include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Infrared (IR) remote control, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and distance sensor. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Redmi Note 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the smartphone comes bundled with a standard 10W charger. Besides, it measures 163.99x76.09x8.0mm and weighs 201 grams.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Redmi Note 11R, Redmi Note 11R Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11R Price, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
