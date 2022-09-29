Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11R Set to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Redmi will host a launch event on Friday at 10 AM CST / 7:30am IST.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 September 2022 19:26 IST
Redmi Note 11R Set to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 11R will come in black, blue, and grey colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11R could be a rebranded Poco M4 5G
  • The Poco M4 5G launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999
  • The Redmi Note 11R is dual is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone

Redmi Note 11R is slated to soon join the packed Redmi Note 11 lineup. The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday that this smartphone will launch in China on Friday at 10 AM CST / 7:30am IST. The Redmi Note 11R is confirmed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Its design and three colour options have also been revealed. Notably, the Redmi Note 11R appears similar to the Poco M4 5G that launched in India this year in April.

Redmi made the announcement via its official Weibo handle on Thursday. The Redmi Note 11R will launch in China on September 30. It will feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pack a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It will be a dual-SIM smartphone with 5G compatibility on both slots. The unveiled design suggests that it could feature a dual rear camera setup. This handset will come in black, blue, and grey colour options.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi Note 11R appears identical to the Poco M4 5G. It also offers the same refresh rate and battery capacity as the Poco handset. The Redmi Note 11R is likely to borrow its specifications from the Poco M4 5G.

To recall, the Poco M4 5G launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

For optics, the Poco M4 5G comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11R, Redmi Note 11R specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A17, Oppo A77s Said to Launch in India Soon; Price Tipped: All Details
Redmi Note 11R Set to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications, Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3, Specifications Teased
  2. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
  3. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Samsung Phones May Have a Battery Swelling Problem, YouTuber Claims
  7. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
  8. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11R Set to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications, Design Revealed
  2. Oppo A17, Oppo A77s Said to Launch in India Soon; Price Tipped: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Products, IoT Devices
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Ends Tomorrow: Best Deals on Mobile Phones You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Optus Data Breach: Australia Plans Tough Data Protection Laws After Cyberattack on Telecoms Firm
  6. Google Reportedly Testing Message Reactions to SMS From iPhone Users: All Details
  7. International Telecommunication Union Election: Russia, US in Race to Lead UN Telecommunications Agency
  8. Pantera Capital Seeks to Launch $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund to Tap Into Growing Appetite for Digital Assets
  9. Moto G72 India Launch Date Set for October 3, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Include Next-Gen MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.