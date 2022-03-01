Technology News
Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11E Pro price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 March 2022 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Redmi Note 11E Pro carries a 120Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro will go on sale in China from March 4
  • The Redmi phone is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11E Pro was launched on Tuesday as Xiaomi's latest model in the Redmi Note series. The new Redmi phone that has debuted in China is essentially a rebranded version of the globally launched Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that debuted in January. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 11E Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 67W fast charging. The phone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and has up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 11E Pro price, availability

Redmi Note 11E Pro price has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,700) and the top-end 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,100). The Redmi Note 11E Pro features Black, Blue, and White colours and is available for pre-orders in China, with its sale starting from March 4.

In January, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was launched in some global markets with a starting price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 6GB + 64GB model, $349 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, and $379 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is also expected to come to India as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G on March 9.

Redmi Note 11E Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11E Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11E Pro has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has stereo speakers and is Hi-Res Audio certified. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11E Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support (supported charger in the box). Besides, the phone measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
