Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11E Pro reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with model number 2201116SC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 February 2022 11:16 IST
Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in China as Redmi Note 11E Pro
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro spotted online with codename Veux
  • The company is yet to confirm the development of new device

Redmi Note 11E Pro is reportedly in the works, and its China launch could be around the corner. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 series smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website and Google Play Supported Devices list. Redmi Note 11E Pro has surfaced on the listings with model number 2201116SC and with code name Veux. The smartphone is expected to arrive as the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that debuted globally in January this year. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) tweeted the screenshots of listing of Redmi Note 11E Pro on Google Play Console website. According to the tipster, the handset will come as rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Separately, as per a report by MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone with Redmi Note 11E Pro moniker has been spotted on the Google Play Supported Device List. The smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the websites with model number 2201116SC and codename Veux.

As of now, Xiaomi has not mentioned anything about the existence of the Redmi Note 11E Pro. However, the leaks suggest the handset will be identical to the global variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was launched globally in January this year with a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration costs $349 (roughly Rs. 26,200) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB option is priced at $379 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and it can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging support.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Uber Sees Recovery in Ride Demand, Reports Quarterly Profit as Food Delivery Remains Strong
Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.