Redmi Note 11E has debuted as the next model in the series — alongside the Redmi Note 11E Pro. The new Redmi phone comes with features such as dual rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The Redmi Note 11E is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and carries up to 6GB of RAM. It brings 5G connectivity as well as 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the Redmi Note 11E comes in three distinct colours and two different variants, and has 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Redmi Note 11E price

Redmi Note 11E price has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The Redmi Note 11E comes in three distinct colours: Black, Grey, and Mint.

On the availability front, Redmi Note 11E is currently available for pre-orders in China, and sale will start on March 18. Details about its pricing and availability in markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11E, the Xiaomi sub-brand introduced the Redmi Note 11E Pro to its Redmi Note series. The handset starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and comes as a rebranded version of the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. It includes features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11E runs on MIUI 13, based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi Note 11E comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor that has an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11E houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 11E comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11E comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger bundled in the box). Besides, the phone measures 163.99x76.09x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

