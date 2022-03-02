Technology News
Redmi Note 11E With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11E price starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2022 10:35 IST
Redmi Note 11E With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Redmi Note 11E comes in three different colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11E will go on sale in China from March 18
  • The Redmi phone comes with a 6.58-inch LCD
  • Redmi Note 11E carries octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700

Redmi Note 11E has debuted as the next model in the series — alongside the Redmi Note 11E Pro. The new Redmi phone comes with features such as dual rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The Redmi Note 11E is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and carries up to 6GB of RAM. It brings 5G connectivity as well as 18W fast charging support. Moreover, the Redmi Note 11E comes in three distinct colours and two different variants, and has 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Redmi Note 11E price

Redmi Note 11E price has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The Redmi Note 11E comes in three distinct colours: Black, Grey, and Mint.

On the availability front, Redmi Note 11E is currently available for pre-orders in China, and sale will start on March 18. Details about its pricing and availability in markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the Redmi Note 11E, the Xiaomi sub-brand introduced the Redmi Note 11E Pro to its Redmi Note series. The handset starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and comes as a rebranded version of the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. It includes features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11E runs on MIUI 13, based on Android 11. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi Note 11E comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor that has an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11E houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 11E comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11E comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger bundled in the box). Besides, the phone measures 163.99x76.09x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
