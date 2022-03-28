Technology News
Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected

The new Redmi Note smartphone will debut on March 29 at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 March 2022 15:56 IST
Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi is said to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro+ at its global launch event on Tuesday

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has not specified which smartphone it will unveil
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has been spotted at offline retails stores
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launched in India as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi is set to launch either a brand new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone, or one of the existing smartphones from the lineup will get launched globally. According to a tipster, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be the global version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as it is already available to purchase via offline retail stores. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was launched in China in October last year and reached Indian shores as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge earlier this year.

According to a tweet by Xiaomi, a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone will have its global debut on March 29 at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST). In the tweet, Xiaomi mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be the ultimate and most powerful Redmi Note smartphone. The image in the tweet also mentions "Ultimate is coming", suggesting it could be a new smartphone.

However, as per a tweet by Xiaomiui, the Chinese tech giant is expected to launch Redmi Note 11 Pro+ globally. As mentioned, the global version of the smartphone has been spotted at offline retail stores. It is being marketed as Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, as per the image shared in the tweet.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was initially launched in China in October last year, with the rest of the Redmi Note 11 series. The series comprises the vanilla Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The first two were globally launched in January but had different specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India earlier this year. The specifications of both smartphones are very similar.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications (expected)

It remains to be seen if Xiaomi will offer different specifications for the global version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ compared to its Chinese version. But Xiaomiui's tweet shares some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. Furthermore, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is tipped to get a full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate, JBL-powered speakers, and a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: A Phone Built for the Gen Z

