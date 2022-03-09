Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite were launched in India on Wednesday, March 9. The Redmi phones sport AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and run on 5,000mAh batteries with support for 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Both the smartphones run on Android 11, and feature the company's MIUI 13 skin. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite was also launched by the company, offering inbuilt GPS functionality along with SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite price in India, availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available in Phantom White, Star Blue, and Stealth Black colour options. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available for purchase starting at 12pm on March 23 via Amazon, Mi.com, Reliance Digital, and retail stores.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. The smartphone will also be available in a 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black colour options. The company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions on the smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available for purchase starting at 12pm on March 15 via Amazon, Mi.com, Reliance Digital, and retail stores.

Meanwhile, Redmi Watch 2 Lite is priced at Rs. 4,999, and will be available in Ivory, Black, and Blue colour options. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting at 12pm on March 15 via Amazon, Mi.com, Reliance Digital, and retail stores, according to Redmi.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on Android 11 with the company's MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor featuring f/2.2 lenses. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable (up to 1TB) via microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone features sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams, according to the company.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite sports a 1.55-inch (320x360 pixels) TFT display with a peak brightness of 450 nits. It comes with over 120 watch faces and over 100 workout modes, including 17 professional modes such as HIIT and yoga. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 metres, with support for snorkelling, diving and rafting.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with inbuilt GPS tracking which means it does not need to be connected to a smartphone. The smartwatch offers continuous blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) scanner and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, along with sleep and stress monitoring. It also comes with support for breathing exercises and tracking menstrual cycles.

Users can utilise the Redmi Watch 2 Lite for 14 hours of continuous GPS-enabled fitness tracking, or up to 10 days of battery life without that, according to the company. The smartwatch is equipped with a 262mAh battery and can be charged via a magnetic charging port. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and works with Android 6.0 or iOS 10 and later, and offers features such as music control, weather, message notifications, incoming call notifications, and Find My Phone. The smartwatch weighs about 35 grams, according to the company.