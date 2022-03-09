Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch: How to Watch Livestream

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite India launch will begin at 12pm.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro series made its debut in global markets in January

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series features 5,000mAh batteries
  • The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G could sport a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series was launched globally with 120Hz displays

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite India launch is taking place today. The new smartphones from Redmi have been previously teased by the company and are part of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series that was launched in China in 2021. Redmi has already launched the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India. The upcoming smartphones are speculated to be the global Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (rebranded to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for India) that launched in January. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi sub-brand will also launch Redmi Watch 2 Lite that made its global debut in November 2021, offering inbuilt GPS-based tracking and 24-hour heart rate monitoring along with 10 days of battery life.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite India launch event livestream: How to watch

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite India launch event will begin today at 12pm (noon) and will be livestreamed from the Redmi India YouTube channel. You can watch the launch event live right here from the video embedded below.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite price in India (expected)

The global model of Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,800). Meanwhile, Redmi Watch 2 Lite is priced at EUR 69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900). The India prices of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones, as well as Redmi Watch 2 Lite are expected to be in the same range.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to run on Android 11 and the company's MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro could be equipped with a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. The smartphone is also said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 11 Pro might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous leaks, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G could also run on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for India, and could be equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is tipped to feature a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications (expected)

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications are likely to be identical to the smartwatch that was announced in global markets last year. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite could feature a 1.55-inch (320x360 pixels) TFT display, with over 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes, with 17 professional modes. The global variant of the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity, and is water resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres).

The global Redmi Watch 2 Lite model comes with support for SpO2 and heart-rate tracking, along with sleep and stress monitoring. It is worth noting that the device is not medically approved, like most smartwatches. Users can also check notifications from a connected device on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It features iOS and Android compatibility, and packs a 262mAh battery for up to 14 hours of continuous GPS-connected use on a single charge, or up to 10 days of battery backup on normal usage.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Internet Provider Lumen Pulls the Plug on Russia Due to ‘Increased Security Risk’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Seeks to End US SEC Muzzle on Tweets, Could Face Uphill Battle

