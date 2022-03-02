Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of March 9 Launch

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to come with price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 March 2022 17:00 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of March 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to come in Phantom White, Sky Blue, and Stealth Black colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch date is set for March 9
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features 108-megapixel primary sensor
  • Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 9. Ahead of the official debut, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The leak also suggests the colour options of the smartphones along with the sale date in the country. Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro series handsets were unveiled by Xiaomi in the global market in January last week. Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India (rumoured)

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 18,999. It is said to ship in three different colour options — Phantom White, Sky Blue, and Stealth Black.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to costs Rs. 23,999. Redmi note 11 Pro+ is expected to be offered in Mirage Blue, Phantom white, and Stealth Black colour options.

As per the leak, Redmi Note 11 Pro series phones will go on sale starting March 15 via Amazon, Mi stores, and major retail outlets across the country. To recall, Xiaomi last week announced the Redmi Note 11 Pro series would launch in India on March 9.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro series smartphones in the global market. The price of Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB + 64GB model, while the price of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the 6GB + 64GB model. The company is yet to officially reveal specifications for the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth camera sensors. Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The global variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with the company's MIUI 13 skin and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G carries a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging at 67W.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
