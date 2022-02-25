Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are set to launch in India on March 9, the company announced on Friday. Both smartphones were previously teased by the company on February 22. The smartphones are part of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series that debuted in China last year. Redmi Note 11 Pro was recently launched in global markets with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphones were previously tipped to launch between March 8 and 10. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the specifications of both handsets.

The company confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India on Friday, February 25. While Redmi has already launched the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series could be comprised of the company's global variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – rebranded to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India – that were launched in global markets in January.

T̵h̵e̵ ̵b̵e̵s̵t̵ ̵R̵e̵d̵m̵i̵ ̵N̵o̵t̵e̵ ̵

The best Redmi Note is about to get a ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????! #BestGetsBetter



Gear up for the MEGA launch of #RedmiNote11Pro and #RedmiNote11ProPlus5G, coming your way on 9th March 2022 at 12 noon.



????https://t.co/8jSoTpMX2Z pic.twitter.com/sEFVYONQwm — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 25, 2022

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in India

The global model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 11 Pro that was launched in global markets runs on Android 11, with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth camera sensors. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone that was launched in global markets earlier, and is expected to be rebranded to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for India, also comes with the company's MIUI 13 skin and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a different camera setup as well, and features 108-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 5G-capable Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging at 67W. As previously mentioned, the company is yet to officially reveal specifications for both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.