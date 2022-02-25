Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for March 9

Redmi 11 Note Pro series is set to release on March 9.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2022 12:42 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for March 9

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro series was launched in global markets last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched in global markets with a 120Hz display
  • Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 108-megapixel quad camera setup

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are set to launch in India on March 9, the company announced on Friday. Both smartphones were previously teased by the company on February 22. The smartphones are part of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series that debuted in China last year. Redmi Note 11 Pro was recently launched in global markets with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphones were previously tipped to launch between March 8 and 10. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the specifications of both handsets.

The company confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India on Friday, February 25. While Redmi has already launched the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series could be comprised of the company's global variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – rebranded to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India – that were launched in global markets in January.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in India

The global model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 11 Pro that was launched in global markets runs on Android 11, with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth camera sensors. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphone that was launched in global markets earlier, and is expected to be rebranded to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for India, also comes with the company's MIUI 13 skin and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a different camera setup as well, and features 108-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 5G-capable Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports charging at 67W. As previously mentioned, the company is yet to officially reveal specifications for both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 11 Pro Series, Redmi Note 11 Pro India Launch Date, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus India Launch Date
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Artemis I: NASA Now Eyes May Launch for Moon Mission After Delays
General Motors Plans 50 New Fee-Based Digital Features, Services by 2026

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Set for March 9
