Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India sale begins for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India on March 9 alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999. Customers can also purchase a high-end 8GB + 256GB storage option priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone is available in Phantom White, Star Blue, and Stealth Black colour options. The smartphone goes on sale at 12pm today via Amazon and Mi.com.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G include a discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, along with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchanging an older Mi smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 skin on top. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that is comprised of a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and side-mounted fingerprint reader. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.19x76.1x8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.

