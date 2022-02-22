Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March

Redmi Note 11 Pro series is tipped to launch in India between March 8–10.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 February 2022 19:07 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro series models come with 120Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch has been teased by Manu Kumar Jain
  • The new Redmi phones were launched in global markets last month
  • Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S debuted in India a few days back

Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch has been teased by a Xiaomi executive. The series consists of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for global markets, both of which come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The global version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series debuted last month. Earlier this month, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi expanded its Redmi Note series with Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S.

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain on Tuesday teased the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. The executive shared a brief teaser video that hints at the arrival of the new Redmi Note Pro models.

 

In addition to the teaser shared by Jain, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro series is launching in the country between March 8–10.

Last month, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 Pro series alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S. The latter two models debuted in the country earlier this month.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series also included the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model in China. However, that model was launched in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro series price in India is yet to be announced. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro begins at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300) in global markets, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 Pro carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone comes with connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also runs on MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G model has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone comes with 5G support — alongside regular connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in India, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
  4. Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  5. Gunnercooke Law Firm Adds to UK’s Crypto Adoption by Enabling Bitcoin, Ether Payments
  6. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  8. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  10. RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.