Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch has been teased by a Xiaomi executive. The series consists of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G for global markets, both of which come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The global version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series debuted last month. Earlier this month, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi expanded its Redmi Note series with Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S.

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain on Tuesday teased the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. The executive shared a brief teaser video that hints at the arrival of the new Redmi Note Pro models.

The 2⃣ ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times! #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another U𝐏𝐑𝐎AR incoming.😉



One thing's for sure, it will only get better!



I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/TYv6FAGkNs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2022

In addition to the teaser shared by Jain, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro series is launching in the country between March 8–10.

Last month, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 Pro series alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S. The latter two models debuted in the country earlier this month.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series also included the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model in China. However, that model was launched in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in India

Redmi Note 11 Pro series price in India is yet to be announced. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro begins at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,300) in global markets, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G starts at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 Pro carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone comes with connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo charging.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also runs on MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G model has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone comes with 5G support — alongside regular connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo fast charging.