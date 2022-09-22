Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Gets FCC, EEC Certifications, Launch Imminent: Report

Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is said to boot MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 23:04 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Gets FCC, EEC Certifications, Launch Imminent: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 might feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • The handset is said to bear the model number 2209116AG
  • The Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could sport a Super AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11 Pro variant could be unveiled soon by the Chinese smartphone company. The Redmi Note 11 lineup, which included the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, debuted in India earlier this year. It appears that the Xiaomi sub-brand will soon launch a refreshed model from this series, believed to be bearing the moniker Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. This handset has been reportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and has received EEC certifications.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone bearing the model number 2209116AG has been spotted on the FCC database. The alleged listing suggests that this handset is named as Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Furthermore, it mentions that the handset runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, which could be based on Android 12.

In related news, a past XiaomiUI report spotted the Redmi 2209116AG model on the IMEI database. The supposed listing in itself did not reveal any details regarding this handset; however, the report speculates that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro.

If true, then the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 might boast similar specifications to the handset that arrived in India last year. The Redmi Note 10 Pro was priced at Rs. 15,999 for its base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at launch. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The handset sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

As of now, Redmi has not officially confirmed the existence of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. However, considering that the handset has been popping up on many certification sites, we might get an official announcement soon.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, Redmi, FCC, EEC, IMEI
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
Astronomers Spot Hot Gas Bubble Spinning Clockwise Around Milky Way Black Hole
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Gets FCC, EEC Certifications, Launch Imminent: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  4. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins for Plus Members: All Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  8. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Provide More Data to Research Groups Studying Content Moderation
  2. Nothing Ear Stick TWS Earphones Teased at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show
  3. Singtel Arm Pastel Sells 1.59 Percent Stake in Bharti Airtel for Nearly Rs. 7,300 Crore
  4. Astronomers Spot Hot Gas Bubble Spinning Clockwise Around Milky Way Black Hole
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Gets FCC, EEC Certifications, Launch Imminent: Report
  6. Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  7. Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Government to Present New Data Protection Bill Draft in Next Few Days: IT Minister
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23+ to Come With Increased 4,700mAh Battery Capacity: Report
  10. iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.