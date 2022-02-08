Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch

Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch

Redmi Note 11 4G India variant will have at least 6GB of RAM, as suggested by Geekbench.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2022 19:41 IST
Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 4G in India is expected to be the same model that debuted globally last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 4G India variant will come alongside other devices
  • The phone appeared on Geekbench with model number Xiaomi 2201117TI
  • Redmi Note 11 4G debuted globally with a 90Hz AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications have been suggested by a listing on benchmark site Geekbench just ahead of the official launch of the phone in India. The Redmi smartphone will come alongside Redmi Note 11S, a new 43-inch 4K TV, and Redmi Band Pro. The Redmi Note 11 4G in India is speculated to be identical to its global variant but different from what was launched in China. The Geekbench listing suggests the RAM and operating system details about the new Redmi phone.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Geekbench site has carried the listing of a Xiaomi phone that carries model number 2201117TI. This is speculated to be associated with the India variant of the Redmi Note 11 4G. The same model number also reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in December.

Redmi Note 11 4G India variant specifications (expected)

The Geekbench listing suggests that Redmi Note 11 4G would run on Android 11 and include at least 6GB of RAM. The listing also shows that the phone tested on the benchmark platform has an octa-core chipset codenamed “schedutil”. It is speculated to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Additionally, the Redmi phone on the Geekbench listing has received a single-core score of 376 and a multi-core score of 1,580, though the scores may just be reflecting the performance of a prototype and not of the commercial Redmi Note 11 4G.

Redmi Note 11 4G launch is taking place in India on Wednesday, February 9. The phone is coming alongside the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro, and a 43-inch smart LED TV.

The Redmi Note 11 4G in India is also expected to be identical to the model that debuted globally in January. The global unit comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also includes a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 4G specifications, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi, Xiaomi, Geekbench
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 Update Preview Shows Jujutsu Kaisen Characters in Erangel, New Santorini Map

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 4G India Variant Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Ahead of February 9 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.