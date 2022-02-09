Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S were launched in India on Wednesday (February 9) as the latest models in the Redmi Note series. Both Redmi phones share some similarities. These include 90Hz AMOLED displays and quad rear cameras. Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S also come with 33W fast charging support and are rated to deliver up to two days of battery life. The phones also have IP53-rated splash-resistant build. However, on the part of a major difference, the Redmi Note 11 carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, while the Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio chip. The phones lack 5G support, which has become common even under the Rs. 20,000 price segment, and only come 4G connectivity. Redmi Note 11 competes against the likes of Realme 9i, Infinix Note 11S, and Motorola Moto G51. Redmi Note 11S will compete with the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Infinix Note 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S price in India, availability details

Redmi Note 11 price has been set at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 14,499 and a 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 15,999. It comes in Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White colours. It is important to note that the 64GB storage variants of the Redmi Note 11 are available with introductory pricing that is subject to change in the future. The company, however, didn't reveal any details on for how long the launch prices will remain in place.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes at a price of Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB model. It also has a 6GB + 128GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,499 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 18,499. The Redmi Note 11S features Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black shades.

On the availability front, the Redmi Note 11 will go on sale from February 11, while the Redmi Note 11S will be available for purchase starting February 21. Both phones will be offered through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. There will also be no-cost EMI options and exchange offers at different retail channels.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S both were introduced in western markets last month. While the Redmi Note 11 debuted at a starting price of $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, the Redmi Note 11S came at an initial price of $249 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 6GB + 64GB model.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11 runs on Android 11 with the newly launched MIUI 13 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display (company speak for hole-punch display design) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of optics, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi Note 11 carries up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Note 11 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers.

The Redmi Note 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging. The phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11S comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, along with an f/1.9 wide-angle lens.

Redmi Note 11S comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Camera setup on the Redmi Note 11S also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 11S has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 11S include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an array of sensors that includes accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 11S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging. The phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.