Redmi Note 10S price in India has been dropped by up to Rs. 2,000. The Redmi handset was initially launched in India in May last year in two storage variants, while the third variant made its way to the country in December 2021. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10S price in India

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10S in India in May 2021 in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant is currently available on Mi.com with the discounted price tag of Rs. 12,999. The new price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant has been set at Rs. 14,999. Later, the company launched an 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant in India that is currently available at a discount price of Rs. 16,499.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and it can deliver up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It gets 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It gets a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole-punch style cutout.

For connectivity, Redmi Note 10S comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It gets an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and more. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and IP53 water and dust resistant rating.

