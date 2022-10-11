Technology News
  Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support

Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support

Redmi K60 series smartphone could support 120W wired charging as well.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 14:36 IST
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in March

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 series could sport a Dynamic Island-like feature
  • The launch date of the Redmi K60 series is not yet confirmed
  • Redmi K60 series could succeed the Redmi K50 series

Redmi K60 series is said to be in the works as the next offering from the Chinese smartphone company. Now, a Chinese tipster has suggested a few specifications of an upcoming Redmi K60 series smartphone. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Xiaomi is expected to offer the handset with two charging capacities — 67W wired charging + 30W wireless charging and 120W wired charging + 30W wireless charging. The Redmi K60 models are expected to come with a 2K display with a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggested alleged specifications of a Redmi K60 series smartphone. As per the leak, the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series chipset. There could be two variants with different charging capacities. One variant of the Redmi K60 series smartphone is said to come with 67W wired and 30W wireless charging ability, while the other variant could offer 120W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

The Redmi K60 series is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 lineup. Details of the Redmi K60 series have been leaked online recently. As per the leak, the handsets will feature a hole-punch display design and the display will offer 2K resolution. The upcoming models are said to offer 100W charging support as well.

They are said to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor and could pack an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Redmi K60 models will reportedly feature Sony IMX766 sensor. Xiaomi is expected to implement a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on the upcoming devices. Company's China President Lu Weibing earlier asked users if they wanted to see "smart island" functionality on Xiaomi handsets.

However, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details about the Redmi K60 series, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Series, Redmi K60 Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series, Redmi K50
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support
