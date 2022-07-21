Technology News
loading

Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in March.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 July 2022 16:15 IST
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor

Redmi K60 series will debut as a successor to the Redmi K50 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Ultra is tipped to be unveiled in August
  • The launch date of Redmi K60 series is not yet confirmed
  • Redmi K60 models could sport Sony IMX766 sensor

Redmi K50 series powered by top-end MediaTek Dimensity SoCs was launched in China in March this year. Now, a possible successor, the Redmi K60 series, is said to be in the works as the next offering from the Chinese smartphone company. The Redmi K60 models are expected to come with a 2K display with a centre-aligned hole-punch display cutout. The Redmi K60 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could also pack an in-display fingerprint scanner and support 100W fast charging. Additionally, Xiaomi is rumoured to unveil Redmi K50 Ultra next month.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggested that prototypes of the next-generation sub-series models will be powered by processors of MediaTek and Qualcomm made by the TSMC 4nm process. As per the leak, the handsets will feature a hole-punch display design and the display will offer 2K resolution. It is said to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor and could pack an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The upcoming models are said to offer 100W charging support as well.

According to a report by ITHome (in Chinese), the smartphone lineup referred by the tipster could be the Redmi K60 series. The Redmi K60 models will reportedly feature Sony IMX766 sensor. As per the report, Xiaomi will also unveil Redmi K50 Ultra in August. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offer 120W fast charging support. It is also said to get a MediaTek Dimensity SoC variant with 100W fast charging support.

However, Xiaomi has not officially revealed any details about the Redmi K60 series and Redmi K50 Ultra, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March. The former is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the latter packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The flagship models feature liquid cooling tech, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision capable 2K resolution displays.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K60, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Series, Redmi K60 Series, Redmi K60 Specifications, Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Australia Enables Auto Take-Down of Scam Crypto Sites, UK’s Netcraft to Give Countermeasure Service
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  5. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Instagram Becomes Most Popular News Source Among UK Teens: Ofcom Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Hisense A6H Series With 4K Resolution, Google TV Announced in India: Details
  2. Instagram Most Popular News Source Among Teens in UK, Reveals Ofcom Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Spider-Man Remastered PC System Requirements and Features Announced
  5. Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  6. Australia Enables Auto Take-Down of Scam Crypto Sites, UK’s Netcraft to Give Countermeasure Service
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details
  9. Scientists Develop Transparent Solar Panels That Can Be Used as Windows
  10. Wearable Activity Trackers Motivate People to Exercise More, Lose Weight, Study Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.