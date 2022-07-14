Technology News
Redmi K50S Pro Tipped to Pack 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Redmi K50S Pro is said to be a rebranded Xiaomi 12T Pro.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 July 2022 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Redmi K50S Pro may also sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi K50S Pro may feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • This smartphone is not expected be launched in India
  • Motorola X30 Pro is also rumoured to have a 200-megapixel camera

Redmi could be gearing up to launch the Redmi K50S and K50S Pro in China. Both of these handsets are believed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and are expected to be China-specific models. Now, a notable tipster has revealed a few other key specifications of the Redmi K50S Pro. This handset is likely to debut as the Xiaomi-owned brand's first smartphone to feature a 200-megapixel camera. It is believed to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro that is said to launch globally.

Tipster Digitial Chat Station shared a post on Weibo mentioning key specifications of an upcoming smartphone that is set to launch in China. It is believed to be powered by an SM8475 chipset (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC) and could pack a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is expected to have a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is likely to feature a 200-megapixel sensor. The tipster stated in the comments that this handset was not the Motorola X30 Pro/Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is also expected to arrive with a 200-megapixel camera. Hence, this smartphone could be the Redmi K50S Pro.

The Redmi K50S Pro is understood to be the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. As per a recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series will also be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both of these handsets were recently spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) site, which might indicate an imminent launch. The report also mentions that both of these smartphones have been codenamed diting. Xiaomi is unlikely to launch the Redmi K50S Pro and the Xiaomi 12T Pro in India.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi K50S Pro, Redmi K50S Pro specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens in 2023: Kuo

