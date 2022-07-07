Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Redmi K50S Pro was spotted with the model number 22081212C on the Chinese certification website.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 July 2022 17:12 IST
Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was seen listed with the model number 22081212G

Highlights
  • Redmi K50S Pro will reportedly not be launched by the company in India
  • The C in the model number denotes China variant of the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • The Redmi K50S Pro has reportedly been codenamed ‘diting’

Redmi K50S Pro has been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to be the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as per a report. According to a tipster, the Redmi smartphone appeared on the China 3C database with the model number 22081212C. The C in the model number is said to denotes a China-specific variant. This model number was earlier reported to belong to the Redmi K50S Ultra.

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed on Twitter that a new Redmi smartphone with the model number 22081212C has been spotted on the China 3C database with 120W fast charging support, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 5G network connectivity.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Redmi K50S series was previously spotted on Mi Code. Both, Redmi K50S and K50S Pro handsets are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which aligns with information shared by the tipster. The report also highlights a list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones along with their names and model numbers.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi K50S Pro were seen listed with the model number 22081212G and 22081212C, respectively. As the model numbers are almost identical, the Redmi K50S Pro will reportedly be the China specific variant of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The report added both the phones have been codenamed diting and will not be launched in India. Xiaomi 12T Pro could be the only handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to be sold by the company globally, according to the report..

An earlier report had pointed out that the model number 22081212C belongs to the Redmi K50S Ultra instead. The report also that the C in the model number here denotes China version, whereas, the G denotes global version, and the smartphones were also previously spotted on the IMEI website.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K50S Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi K50S series
Cyberbullying to Attract Up to One Year in Prison in Japan Under Tough New Law

Related Stories

Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  4. Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  9. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  10. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
#Latest Stories
  1. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
  2. Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
  3. Cyberbullying to Attract Up to One Year in Prison in Japan Under Tough New Law
  4. Video Game Sales Expected to Fall for the First Time in Years: Here's Why
  5. Internet Shutdowns Cost Global Economy $10 Billion: Report
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Sport Ceramic Back Covers Made by BYD
  7. OnePlus 10T India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Go on Sale via Amazon
  8. Walmart Expands Its Direct-To-Fridge Delivery Service, Will Be Available in More US Cities
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Says 'Whole Sequences, Planets, and Characters' Cut
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Images Leaked, Two Models Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.