Redmi K50S Pro has been spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) database with 120W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to be the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as per a report. According to a tipster, the Redmi smartphone appeared on the China 3C database with the model number 22081212C. The C in the model number is said to denotes a China-specific variant. This model number was earlier reported to belong to the Redmi K50S Ultra.

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed on Twitter that a new Redmi smartphone with the model number 22081212C has been spotted on the China 3C database with 120W fast charging support, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 5G network connectivity.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Redmi K50S series was previously spotted on Mi Code. Both, Redmi K50S and K50S Pro handsets are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which aligns with information shared by the tipster. The report also highlights a list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones along with their names and model numbers.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi K50S Pro were seen listed with the model number 22081212G and 22081212C, respectively. As the model numbers are almost identical, the Redmi K50S Pro will reportedly be the China specific variant of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The report added both the phones have been codenamed diting and will not be launched in India. Xiaomi 12T Pro could be the only handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to be sold by the company globally, according to the report..

An earlier report had pointed out that the model number 22081212C belongs to the Redmi K50S Ultra instead. The report also that the C in the model number here denotes China version, whereas, the G denotes global version, and the smartphones were also previously spotted on the IMEI website.