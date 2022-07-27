Redmi K50S Pro was recently tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, the same camera and SoC have been shared again by another tipster, along with some more rumoured specifications of the handset. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Apart from the 200-megapixel primary sensor, it is also said to sport an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back.
Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared via Twitter some key specifications of the Redmi K50S Pro. As previously mentioned, the smartphone was recently tipped via Weibo to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.
The Redmi smartphone has also reportedly been spotted in the past on the China 3C database with the model number 22081212C, a listing that tipped that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, these two specifications have been tipped again by Brar.
Redmi K50S Pro specifications (rumoured)
Redmi K50S Pro is said to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. According to Brar, it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it can get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.
The smartphone is tipped to launch in 8GB of RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage variant and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of inbuilt storage variant. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. The Redmi K50S Pro can also feature a dual speaker setup. It could run on MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12. The smartphone may also come an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.