Redmi K50S Pro was recently tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, the same camera and SoC have been shared again by another tipster, along with some more rumoured specifications of the handset. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Apart from the 200-megapixel primary sensor, it is also said to sport an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back.

- 6.67" OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

- Rear Cam: 200MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)

- Front Cam: 20MP

- 8/12GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Android 12, MIUI 13

- 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging

- Dual speakers, in-display fingerprint — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 27, 2022

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared via Twitter some key specifications of the Redmi K50S Pro. As previously mentioned, the smartphone was recently tipped via Weibo to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Redmi smartphone has also reportedly been spotted in the past on the China 3C database with the model number 22081212C, a listing that tipped that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, these two specifications have been tipped again by Brar.

Redmi K50S Pro specifications (rumoured)

Redmi K50S Pro is said to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. According to Brar, it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it can get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone is tipped to launch in 8GB of RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage variant and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of inbuilt storage variant. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. The Redmi K50S Pro can also feature a dual speaker setup. It could run on MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12. The smartphone may also come an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.