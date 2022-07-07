Technology News
Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Redmi K50i 5G is expected to launch in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2022 18:15 IST
Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi K50i 5G will launch in India on July 20

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i 5G may come in three colour options
  • It is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Redmi K50i 5G is tipped to go on sale on July 22

Redmi K50i 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon. Apart from the smartphone's availability on the e-commerce platform, details about its alleged India prices have also been suggested ahead of its launch on July 20. The Redmi smartphone is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that made its debut in China earlier this year. Past reports have suggested that the Redmi handset will come in two variants and three colour options in India.

Amazon now has a dedicated page for the Redmi K50i 5G and it is also running a contest allowing the participants to win giveaways. However, apart from a few short video clips, the page doesn't offer any information about the date of phone's sale or availability. However, a tipster has claimed that the phone could be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, which is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24. The tipster also claims that the pricing of the smartphone will be very aggressive.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India, availability (expected)

The detailed information about the smartphone's alleged sale date and prices have been leaked by another report. It claims that the Redmi K50i 5G price in India is expected to be between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its exact price could be Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced between Rs. 29,000 and Rs. 33,000. Its expected price could be Rs. 31,999.

The report further claims that the smartphone will go on sale on July 22 via Amazon India, Mi Stores and retail partners. Xiaomi is said to partner with HDFC bank for discounts and offers. It is tipped to launch in Quick Silver, Phantom Blue, and Stealth Black colour options.

It is to be noted that the information about the variants and colour options of the Redmi K50i 5G are in line with a previous leak. Xiaomi has already confirmed July 20 as the launch date of the Redmi K50i 5G.

Further reading: Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi K50i 5G Price in India, Redmi K50i 5G Specifications, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

