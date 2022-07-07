Redmi K50i 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon. Apart from the smartphone's availability on the e-commerce platform, details about its alleged India prices have also been suggested ahead of its launch on July 20. The Redmi smartphone is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that made its debut in China earlier this year. Past reports have suggested that the Redmi handset will come in two variants and three colour options in India.

Amazon now has a dedicated page for the Redmi K50i 5G and it is also running a contest allowing the participants to win giveaways. However, apart from a few short video clips, the page doesn't offer any information about the date of phone's sale or availability. However, a tipster has claimed that the phone could be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022, which is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24. The tipster also claims that the pricing of the smartphone will be very aggressive.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India, availability (expected)

The detailed information about the smartphone's alleged sale date and prices have been leaked by another report. It claims that the Redmi K50i 5G price in India is expected to be between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its exact price could be Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced between Rs. 29,000 and Rs. 33,000. Its expected price could be Rs. 31,999.

The report further claims that the smartphone will go on sale on July 22 via Amazon India, Mi Stores and retail partners. Xiaomi is said to partner with HDFC bank for discounts and offers. It is tipped to launch in Quick Silver, Phantom Blue, and Stealth Black colour options.

It is to be noted that the information about the variants and colour options of the Redmi K50i 5G are in line with a previous leak. Xiaomi has already confirmed July 20 as the launch date of the Redmi K50i 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.