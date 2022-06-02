Technology News
Redmi K50i Reported BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch

Redmi K50i may also be known as Poco X4 Gt globally.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 June 2022 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50i is a rebranded model of the Redmi 11T Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i is said to have model number 22041216I
  • It has ‘xagain' codename, as per a tipster
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro was launched in China in May

Redmi K50i has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggesting that the phone will launch in India soon. The Redmi K50i has been tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro which was launched in China in May. There is no official information on the phone's launch in India. The Redmi Note 11T Pro sports a 6.6-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image which shows a smartphone with model number 22041216I, which is said to be associated with the Redmi K50i – the reported Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. Sharma says, “The Indian variant of the Poco X4 GT has now completed the BIS approval process.” It is to be noted that the Poco X4 GT is said to be the global version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

The report suggested that the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has the codename ‘xagapro' and Redmi Note 11T Pro has been codenamed ‘xaga'. These codenames are claimed to be the same for the Poco X4 GT Pro, and Poco X4 GT, respectively. It was highlighted that the alleged Redmi K50i Pro will have the codename ‘xagainpro' and the Redmi K50i will be codenamed ‘xagain'.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro features a 6.6-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Further reading: Redmi K50i, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications, Redmi
