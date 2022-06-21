Technology News
Redmi K50i 5G Specifications Tipped, India Launch Said to Be Soon

Redmi K50i 5G is said to be available in India in two different configurations.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2022 18:41 IST
Redmi K50i 5G Specifications Tipped, India Launch Said to Be Soon

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K50i 5G may just be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i 5G is said to have up to 8GB of RAM
  • The new Redmi phone is said to debut with 67W charging
  • Redmi K50i 5G may run Android-based MIUI 13

Redmi K50i 5G specifications have surfaced on the Web. The new Redmi phone is speculated to be essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China last month — alongside the Redmi Note 11T Pro+. The Redmi K50i 5G is claimed to have features including a 144Hz display with Dolby Vision support and triple rear cameras, carrying a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The new smartphone is also said to come with stereo speakers and offer up to 8GB of RAM.

Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, 91Mobiles reports the purported Redmi K50i 5G specifications. The tipster has also claimed that the new Redmi phone would debut in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced.

The Redmi K50i 5G is said to launch in the country in two variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB + 128GB model.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi K50i 5G is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The display is also reported to have 650 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Redmi K50i 5G would come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have the triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as 8- and 2-megapixel secondary sensors.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Redmi K50i 5G is said to have a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi K50i 5G is said to come with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The phone is reported to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a dedicated headphone jack.

Redmi is said to offer MIUI 13 on the new smartphone. The model also has 5,080mAh battery that is rated to support up to 67W fast charging, according to the tipster. The Redmi K50i 5G is said to measure 163.6x74.3x8.8mm and weigh 200 grams.

Overall, the reported specifications are identical with the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China in May. That model, however, came in three different variants, with the top-end model carrying 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Earlier this month, the Redmi K50i 5G reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Chinese brand is, though, yet to announce its availability details in the country.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K50i 5G specifications, Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pledges Over Remunerating News Publishers Accepted by French Antitrust Body
Redmi K50i 5G Specifications Tipped, India Launch Said to Be Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
