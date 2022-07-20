Redmi K50i 5G India launch has been set for today at 12pm (noon). The launch event will be streamed online through Xiaomi India's Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as its website. The Redmi K50i 5G smartphone has a display that supports Dolby Vision technology. It has already been confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is also expected that this phone will pack a 5080mAh battery and feature 67W Turbo charging support, which should deliver a full day's charge in just 15 minutes. The upcoming Redmi K50i 5G will also reportedly feature triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

As stated above, the Redmi K50i 5G has been set to launch in India today at 12pm (noon). The smartphone is expected to launch in three different colour options: Phantom Blue, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon from July 22, as per a previous report.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G will likely sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080. It is expected to have a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's display has recently been teased to support Dolby Vision technology. Also, it has already been confirmed that the phone will feature 67W Turbo Charging. It is said to be able to charge fully in just 15 minutes, according to the company. The battery capacity is said to be 5,080mAh.

Moreover, Xiaomi recently confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The Redmi K50i 5G is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For the front, it is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera. The Redmi K50i smartphone is also expected to run MIUI 13 based on Android 12. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K50i could come feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Xiaomi is also expected to announce the availability of the Redmi Buds 3 Lite true wireless earphones in India at the event alongside the Redmi K50i. This will be a relatively affordable pair of in-ear TWS earphones, with a simple design according to teasers posted by the company on Twitter. It should offer up to 18 hours of battery life, environmental noise cancellation, USB Type-C fast charging, and an IP54 rating, as per the company's own pre-launch teasers.