Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Timeline, Sale Date, Colour, Storage Options Leaked

Redmi K50i 5G is said to come in two configurations and three colour options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 July 2022 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50i 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i 5G was spotted on BIS website
  • Redmi has confirmed the launch of K series in India
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro was launched in China earlier this year

Redmi K50i 5G launch in India could take place on July 20, as per a report. It also delves out information about the sale of the smartphone in India, colour options as well as storage variants. The news comes a few days after the Redmi K series was teased by the company and the smartphone was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. A tipster had claimed that the Redmi K50i 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Citing a trusted tipster, a report by Pricebaba claims that the Redmi K50i 5G will be launched in India on July 20 and it will go on sale from July 22. The report further claims that the phone will come in two variants with the base variant packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top-of-the-line variant is tipped to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As far as colour options are concerned, the smartphone is said to come in Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver options.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro was launched in China with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue shades.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications (expected)

Since the Redmi K50i 5G is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, they should have similar specifications. It could sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The phone could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as 8- and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. On the front, it could get a 16-megapixel camera. It may pack 5,080mAh battery with support for up to 67W fast charging.

Recently, the Redmi K50i 5G was spotted on the BIS listing and Redmi had confirmed that the company will launch K series smartphones in India soon.

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5080mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi K50i 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
