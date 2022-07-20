Technology News
Redmi K50i With Dimensity 8100 SoC, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Redmi K50i price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 July 2022 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K50i 5G is launched in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi K50i 5G comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display
  • It packs a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • Redmi Buds 3 Lite packs 6mm dynamic driver

Redmi K50i 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Redmi phone carries a 144Hz display, comes with a triple rear camera setup, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC that is assisted by vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. In addition to the smartphone, Redmi launched the Redmi Buds 3 Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They come with 6mm dynamic drivers tuned by Xiaomi Sound Lab, IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Buds 3 Lite price in India, availability

The Redmi K50i 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price in India is Rs. 28,999. Redmi has launched the smartphone in Quick Silver, Phantom Blue, and Stealth Black colour options. It will be available for purchase from from July 23, 12am onwards on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Croma, and other retails stores.

The company is also offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount for ICICI Bank Card owners and EMI options for online customers. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,500. Offline customers have an option to get Mi Smart Speaker instead of the bank offer. 

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS earphones price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999. They will be available in a Black colour option from July 31 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. There is also an early bird offer in place where the TWS earphones will be available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,499 for the first 48 hours post sale. 

The Redmi K50i 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China earlier this year. The Redmi Buds 3 were launched in China last year.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications

The Redmi K50i 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with a up to 144Hz seven-level refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 20.5:9 aspect ratio, comes with HDR10 support, includes Dolby Vision certification, and has 650 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is Liquid Cooling 2.0 technology that has a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K50i 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor paired with a 6P lens. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an LED Flash. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Redmi K50i 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options on the Redmi smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

The Redmi K50i 5G packs a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It comes with IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone measures 163.64x74.29x8.87mm and weighs 200g.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite specifications

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with an in-ear design. Redmi says that these are the company's first double-tiered silicone earbuds and provide a snug as well as secure fit. They are equipped with 6mm dynamic drivers tuned by the Xiaomi Sound Lab. The TWS earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for a clear calling experience.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite are claimed to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time on just the buds and up to 18 hours with the case. The case can be charged via USB Type-C. Redmi claims that a 10-minute charge can yield up to 100 minutes of music playback. Both the buds and case have LED indicators for connectivity and battery status. The TWS earphones come with IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and weigh 35g.

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5080mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi K50i 5G Price in India, Redmi K50i 5G Specifications, Redmi Buds 3 Lite, Redmi Buds 3 Lite Price in India, Redmi Buds 3 Lite Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022.