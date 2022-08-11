Redmi K50 Ultra has been launched. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from Redmi is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and features LPPDR5 RAM. The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K50 Ultra also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi K50 Ultra price

The Redmi K50 Ultra comes in four storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant comes at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant retails at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500) and the 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200).

The smartphone also comes in a Champion Edition priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. This edition of the Redmi K50 Ultra is themed based on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The K50 Ultra from Redmi comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants. The pre-order of the smartphone has started and the handset will go on sale from August 16 at 10am.

Redmi K50 Ultra specifications

The K50 Ultra from Redmi sports a 6.7-inch 12-bit OLED display with 2,712 x 1,220 pixelss resolution, 444PPI, 1,920Hz PWM dimming, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's screen comes with support for Adaptive HDR, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The Redmi K50 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The smartphone also houses LPPDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Redmi K50 Ultra houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K50 Ultra also comes with support for dual SIM, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and is IP53 dust and water resistant rated. The handset also features a centered punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

For battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 120W fast charging.