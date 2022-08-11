Technology News
Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K50 Ultra runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 11 August 2022 19:59 IST
Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The K50 Ultra from Redmi comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Ultra also packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi K50 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup
  • Redmi K50 Ultra comes in four storage variants

Redmi K50 Ultra has been launched. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from Redmi is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and features LPPDR5 RAM. The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K50 Ultra also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi K50 Ultra price

The Redmi K50 Ultra comes in four storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant comes at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant retails at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,500) and the 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200).

The smartphone also comes in a Champion Edition priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. This edition of the Redmi K50 Ultra is themed based on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The K50 Ultra from Redmi comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colour variants. The pre-order of the smartphone has started and the handset will go on sale from August 16 at 10am.

Redmi K50 Ultra specifications

The K50 Ultra from Redmi sports a 6.7-inch 12-bit OLED display with 2,712 x 1,220 pixelss resolution, 444PPI, 1,920Hz PWM dimming, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's screen comes with support for Adaptive HDR, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The Redmi K50 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The smartphone also houses LPPDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Redmi K50 Ultra houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K50 Ultra also comes with support for dual SIM, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and is IP53 dust and water resistant rated. The handset also features a centered punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

For battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 120W fast charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K50 Ultra, Redmi K50 Ultra price, Redmi K50 Ultra specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
