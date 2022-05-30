Redmi is rumoured to be working on an Ultra variant of the Redmi K50. It is expected to come with a 2K resolution OLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging. The Redmi smartphone is expected to launch in the latter half of this year, but the company is yet to confirm the handset. Redmi had launched the K50 and K50 Pro in March this year in China and the rumoured smartphone is said to be the flagship model in this series.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, said that Redmi is working on a new flagship smartphone in the Redmi K50 series that is expected to launch in the second of this year. Redmi K50 Ultra is rumoured to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and it is said to feature a 2K resolution OLED touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate. The rumoured smartphone is also expected to come equipped with Dolby Vision support and 100W fast charging.

Redmi, in March, had launched in China two new smartphones belonging to the K50 series, the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. The new rumoured Redmi K50 Ultra smartphone is said to be the flagship variant in the lineup.

To recall, Redmi K50 Pro came with a 6.67-inch OLED 2K resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone could deliver up to 1,200 nits of maximum brightness and was protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone was powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. At the back, the smartphone sported a 100-megapixel 1/1.52-inch primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it got a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Although, the company is yet to confirm the Redmi K50 Ultra and its features, it can be expected that the smartphone will sport similar specifications as the Redmi K50 Pro, but with some performance improvements and a higher price tag.

