Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K50 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900), while the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700).

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2022 21:17 IST
Redmi K50 Pro is seen above in all its four colour variants. Redmi K50 has the same variants.

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 will both go on sale from March 22
  • Xiaomi has revealed pricing and specifications for both phones
  • Both Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 feature fast charging tech

Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched by Xiaomi on Thursday. The smartphones are the flagship models of the Redmi brand, and feature top-end MediaTek SoCs, apart from liquid cooling tech, as well as 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision capable 2K resolution displays. The two 5G-enabled smartphones are currently up for pre-booking, and will go on sale from later this month. Read on for more details about the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 price and specifications.

Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 price

The Redmi K50 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

On the other hand, the Redmi K50 price starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both smartphones will be available in Dim Light, Fantasy, Ink Feather, and Silver Traces colour variants. Both Xiaomi devices are also available for pre-order, and will go on sale in China from March 22.

Redmi K50 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Redmi K50 Pro runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12, and features a 6.67-inch Samsung-made OLED 2K (1440x3200 pixels) display featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, while there is Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 100-megapixel 1/1.52-inch Samsung S5KHM2 primary sensor with OIS and 2.1-micron pixels, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Redmi K50 Pro, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and an ultrasonic distance sensor.

It features a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging that's said to be capable of charging up to 100 percent in as little as 19 minutes. The Redmi K50 Pro measures 163.1x76.15x8.48mm and weighs 201 grams. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and while the smartphone has Hi-Res audio certification. The smartphone is also IP53 rated for dust and water resistance.

Redmi K50 specifications

The Redmi K50 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Redmi K50 Pro. The smartphone is powered by a 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Redmi K50 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel 1/2-inch Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS and 1.6-micron pixels, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it sports a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

redmi k50 ink feather redmi

Redmi K50 seen here in its Ink Feature colour variant

 

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Redmi K50, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options are identical to the Redmi K50 Pro, as are the sensors. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and an ultrasonic distance sensor.

It features a 5,500mAh battery, with 67W fast charging that's said to deliver up to 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes. Xiaomi has listed the same weight and dimensions for the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. It too features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and while the smartphone has Hi-Res audio certification.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Price, Redmi K50 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Price, Redmi K50 Pro Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Views Metaverse as an Area of Future Growth: Report

Gadgets 360 is available in
