Technology News
loading

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to launch ahead of the other Redmi K50 series smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:26 IST
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to launch first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ could feature MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
  • The company is yet to reveal details of Redmi K50 series
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature an advanced haptic engine

Redmi K50 series' arrival has been teased by the company, ahead of the launch of the smartphones in China. A company executive has teased the Xiaomi brand is set to launch the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition soon. Redmi K50 series is said to consist of four new handsets: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. While details of the series have been leaked by tipsters, the company is yet to reveal much about the smartphones such as specifications, availability, and pricing. Meanwhile, pricing details for the Redmi K50 series have been tipped.

In a post on Weibo, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that the company was set to launch the K50 Series' “first flagship with peak performance” very soon. The update was posted from a ‘K50Android' handset, according to Weibo. According to previous reports, the company is tipped to launch Redmi K50 Gaming Edition ahead of Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+, in China. Redmi has not yet revealed the official launch dates for specific Redmi K50 handsets.

According to previous reports, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which is reportedly set to launch in China after the Spring Festival, will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will also feature a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine, which will reportedly rival haptics performance on iPhone models, according to the company.

Redmi K50 series pricing (expected)

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) according to a leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 could be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600), while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ price could be set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,900) respectively. As previously mentioned, Redmi is yet to reveal the specifications and pricing details of all four Redmi K50 series handsets.

Redmi K50 series specifications (expected)

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ were spotted on a Chinese certification website last week by tipster Digital Chat Station. Redmi K50 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ are said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications, Redmi K50 Specifications, Redmi K50 Pro Specifications, Redmi K50 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi K50 Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor Launched in India

Related Stories

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.