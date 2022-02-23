Technology News
Redmi K50 Price in India, Specifications, Design Tipped; Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Redmi K50 price in India is said to be between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 February 2022 18:21 IST
Redmi K50 Price in India, Specifications, Design Tipped; Said to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Bestopedia/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Redmi K50 is said to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 said to get a 6.6-inch flat display
  • It is shown to have a similar design to Redmi K50 Pro
  • Redmi K50 will reportedly be offered in three colour options

Redmi K50 has recently been the subject of several leaks. A fresh report has now shared the expected price, key specifications, and design renders for the upcoming Redmi flagship. The Redmi K50 lineup consists of the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The Gaming Edition was launched in China earlier this month. The vanilla Redmi K50 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Its design is shown to be similar to Redmi K50 Pro.

Redmi K50 price in India (expected)

As per a report by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and Bestopedia, the vanilla Redmi K50 is expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. The Redmi smartphone is said to launch sometime in either end of March or early April. According to the tipster, the smartphone may be offered in three colour options.

The tipster has also shared some computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming Redmi K50. It is shown to get a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular camera module. The front gets a flat display with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, the renders show. Furthermore, the display is shown with thin bezels on three sides with a slightly thicker chin.

The right spine of the vanilla Redmi K50 houses the volume rocker as well as the power button, as per the renders. The bottom is shown with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille. The design is shown to be similar to Redmi K50 Pro, which was shared in a leak from earlier this week.

Redmi K50 specifications (expected)

Not many specifications have been mentioned in the report. However, it does suggest that Redmi K50 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that will be coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to get 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming Redmi K-series smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch display.

For optics, Redmi K50 will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. There's no mention of the specifications of the selfie camera. It is said to run Android 12-based MIUI skin on top. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Price in India, Redmi K50 Specifications, Xiaomi, Android 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
El Salvador Saw Significant Rise in Tourism, GDP Since Bitcoin Legalisation, Says Government

