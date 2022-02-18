Technology News
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 February 2022 14:16 IST
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Poco F4 GT is expected to launch soon
  • Poco F4 GT and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may have similar specifications
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features a 4,700mAh battery

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC debuted in China this week and there is no official announcement from Xiaomi about the global launch of the smartphone yet. However, a new leak says that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be rebranded as Poco F4 GT in the global markets. A screenshot of MIUI code that shows the name of both handsets has also surfaced online. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition features a 120Hz refresh rate display, triple rear camera setup, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. Poco F4 GT is likely to succeed Poco F3 GT in India.

Xiaomiui, a website that tracks news about Xiaomi's MIUI OS skin, tweeted a screenshot of MIUI code that shows the names of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT. The leak claims that Redmi K50G will launch as Poco F4 GT in India and other global markets. This is in line with past reports.

In January this year, a Xiaomi handset with model number 21121210G was spotted on the IMEI database with the Poco F4 GT moniker. However, Xiaomi has not made any official announcements regarding the global launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

To recall, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was launched alongside Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition recently in China. The price of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Poco F4 GT and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will have similar specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device. It is expected to go live in the first half of this year.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi K50 Gaming Edition runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, Displaymate A+ rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with IO Turbo, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications, Poco, Poco F4 GT, Poco F4 GT Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel Arc Graphics Card for Desktops to Debut in Q2, ‘Project Endgame’ Cloud GPU Service Announced

