Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Set for August 11, Teased to Feature 108 Megapixel Rear Camera

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Set for August 11, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2022 10:43 IST
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Set for August 11, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Poster released by Xiaomi reveals design of Redmi K50 Extreme Edition in Silver Trace shade

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has a hole-punch display design
  • Redmi K50 Extreme Edition could pack a 20-megapixel selfie sensor

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is all set to launch on August 11 in China. Xiaomi, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Redmi K50 series smartphone in its home country on Wednesday. It has also shared multiple posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and teasing its specifications. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset will have a 120Hz refresh rate display and carry a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will come with a hole-punch display design.

The new Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will launch on August 11. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by Xiaomi on Weibo. As mentioned, the poster suggests that Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main camera. The handset is shown in a Silver Trace shade.

It is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The display also has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is already confirmed to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. 

Previous rumours claimed that the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will have an OLED display. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Besides the 108-megapixel main sensor, the handset's triple rear camera unit could comprise an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, the upcoming phone is said to offer a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options on the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition are likely to include Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will come as an upgraded addition to the company's flagship K50 series. The Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 were launched in China in March. The former is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the vanilla model has MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. Both the models feature liquid cooling tech, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision capable 2K resolution displays.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Specifications, Redmi K50 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $6.9 Billion to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale
Curve Finance Compromised by Hackers, $570,000 in ETH Stolen From Users
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Set for August 11, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Promotional Images Leaked
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  10. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat+ Subscription Launched in India With New Badge, Custom App Icons, Ghost Trails, More
  2. Micron Plans to Invest $40 Billion on US Chip Production as the Country Passes CHIPS and Science Act
  3. Taiwan Officials Reportedly Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker
  4. Coinbase Posts Quarterly Loss as Crypto Market Turmoil Hits Trading Volumes
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Promotional Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set Up Advanced-Manufacturing Unit in Canada
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Leaked Poster Offers a Look at Rear Panel Design
  8. Curve Finance Compromised by Hackers, $570,000 in ETH Stolen From Users
  9. Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Set for August 11, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $6.9 Billion to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.