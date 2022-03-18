Redmi K40S was launched on Thursday at an event in China alongside Xiaomi's latest Redmi K50 series smartphones — Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. Redmi K40S is a refreshed version of the original Redmi K40 smartphone that was launched in February 2021, and features similar specifications, including a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch E4 EMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi K40S price, availability

Redmi K40S price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,300). Meanwhile, customers can purchase a high end 12GB + 256GB model which is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700). The Redmi K40S is available in Aurora, Black, Green, and Silver colour options.

The smartphone is already available for purchase in China, via the company's website. Xiaomi is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be released in other markets, including India.

Redmi K40S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K40S runs on an unspecified version of Android with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It is equipped with a 7nm octa core Snapdragon 870 SoC, just like the Redmi K40 that was launched in February 2021. The Redmi K40S is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Redmi K40S is equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K40S offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light and colour temperature sensors, as well as an infrared blaster. The Redmi K40S packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone measures 163.2x75.95x7.7mm and weighs 195g, according to the company.

