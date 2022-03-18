Technology News
Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K40S price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,500)

By David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2022 10:57 IST
Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi K40S is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Redmi K40S packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging
  • It sports similar specifications to the Redmi K40 launched in 2021
  • Redmi K40S is equipped with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display

Redmi K40S was launched on Thursday at an event in China alongside Xiaomi's latest Redmi K50 series smartphones — Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. Redmi K40S is a refreshed version of the original Redmi K40 smartphone that was launched in February 2021, and features similar specifications, including a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.67-inch E4 EMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi K40S price, availability

Redmi K40S price starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) and an 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,300). Meanwhile, customers can purchase a high end 12GB + 256GB model which is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700). The Redmi K40S is available in Aurora, Black, Green, and Silver colour options.

The smartphone is already available for purchase in China, via the company's website. Xiaomi is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be released in other markets, including India.

Redmi K40S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K40S runs on an unspecified version of Android with MIUI 13 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It is equipped with a 7nm octa core Snapdragon 870 SoC, just like the Redmi K40 that was launched in February 2021. The Redmi K40S is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Redmi K40S is equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K40S offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light and colour temperature sensors, as well as an infrared blaster. The Redmi K40S packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone measures 163.2x75.95x7.7mm and weighs 195g, according to the company.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi K40S

Redmi K40S

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K40S, Redmi K40S Specifications, Redmi K40S Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
