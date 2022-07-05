Technology News
loading

Redmi Teases K Series Smartphone in India, Could Launch K50i Soon

The Redmi K50i smartphone was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 5 July 2022 05:03 IST
Redmi Teases K Series Smartphone in India, Could Launch K50i Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi has teased the launch of the K series smartphone in India

Highlights
  • Redmi announced the launch of the K series smartphone in India
  • The teased smartphone can be speculated as to the Redmi K50i
  • The Redmi K50i is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display

Redmi has announced the launch of the K series smartphone in India. It was confirmed via a tweet by the company, citing that “Redmi K IsBack”. It can be speculated through the tweet that the company is now gearing up to launch Redmi K50i in India. Recently, it was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Moreover, the Redmi K50i has been tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which was launched in China in May.

Redmi has teased a K series smartphone in India via a tweet. The teaser says “Redmi K Is Back”, which suggests that the company is gearing up to launch the latest K series smartphone in India. As mentioned above, it can be speculated that Redmi might have teased the launch of the Redmi K50i in India, as it recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting an imminent launch. Besides this, the specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50i smartphone also surfaced online recently.

Redmi K50i specifications (expected)

The Redmi K50i is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The display is reported to have 650 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Redmi K50i 5G would come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as 8- and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Also, it is said to have a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Redmi K50i is said to come with 128GB of onboard storage as standard. The phone is reported to include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a dedicated headphone jack. Redmi is said to offer MIUI 13 on the new smartphone. The model also has a 5,080mAh battery that is rated to support up to 67W fast charging, according to the tipster. The Redmi K50i 5G is said to measure 163.6x74.3x8.8mm and weigh 200 grams.

Overall, it can be noted that the above-reported specifications are more or less similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro that made its debut in China in May.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K Series Smartphone, Redmi K50i, Redmi K50i Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
China Opposes NASA Official's Remark Calling Its Space Mission as a Military Program
Redmi Teases K Series Smartphone in India, Could Launch K50i Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bright Nova Was Visible to Human Eyes for 24 Hours Before It Vanished
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  3. Xiaomi 12S Series Goes Official With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  5. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  8. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  9. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android
  10. Pokemon Go Gets Adventure Sync, Allows for Background Steps Counting
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Teases K Series Smartphone in India, Could Launch K50i Soon
  2. China Opposes NASA Official's Remark Calling Its Space Mission as a Military Program
  3. UK Proposes to Strengthen Internet Laws to Fight Russian Disinformation
  4. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package(SIP), Heart Rate Monitoring Not Expected
  5. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display, Dolby Vision Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Said to Have Complied With Ministry of Electronics and IT's Final Notice
  7. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro With GPS Support, Always-on Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Digital India Week 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Portals in Gujarat
  9. Tata Motors Plans to Sell About 50,000 EVs in FY23, Double It in Next Fiscal Year
  10. IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Alternative to ACs With Radiative Cooling System Which Needs No Electricity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.