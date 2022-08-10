Redmi A1 has surfaced on multiple certification websites as well as a benchmarking site. The handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, and on Geekbench. According to a tipster, who shared the US FCC listing, the Redmi A1 will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The handset has been codenamed Ice, the tipster added. The Redmi A1 has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with a slightly different model number, as per a report.

A Redmi handset with the model number 220733SL has been spotted on the US FCC database. The listing suggests that the handset has visited IMEI database as well. According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) this listing belongs to the Redmi A1. The tipster also said that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The US FCC listing reveals that the rumoured Redmi A1 could measure about 164.67mm in length and about 76.56mm in width. It also suggests that the phone could support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Skrzypek also suggested that the smartphone has been codenamed Ice. While replying to Twitter users, the tipster said that the handset could feature the MIUI skin, but whether it will be MIUI Go is not known. The Redmi A1 has also been tipped to make its debut as a budget handset.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi A1 has also been spotted on the TUV Rheinland database and the BIS India database. On the TUV Rheinland database the handset has been reportedly listed with the model number 220733SL, alongside another model number, 220733SG. On the BIS India website the rumoured Redmi A1 was spotted with the model number 220733SI, as per the report. This suggests that the handset could launch in India as well.

The handset has also been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number 220733SG, as spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing suggests that the handset could feature 3GB of RAM, a quad-core SoC with a base frequency of 2GHz, and Android 12. Redmi A1 has scored 141 in single-core performance and 497 in multi-core performance, according to the listing.

