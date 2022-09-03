Technology News
loading

Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch in India

Redmi A1 is confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 September 2022 14:19 IST
Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch in India

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi A1 is said to have a 6.52-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Redmi A1 is expected to pack a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • It may have an 8-megapixel sensor, AI camera on the back
  • The Redmi A1 could sport a water-drop style notch

Redmi A1 is set to launch in India on September 6. It has been confirmed to feature a MediaTek chipset and 5,000mAh battery. Now, alleged key specifications and a live image of this upcoming smartphone have been leaked. The leaked image showcases the front panel of the Redmi A1 with a water-drop style notch. It also mentions the already-confirmed 5,000mAh battery capacity. Furthermore, this handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with support for expandable storage.

The alleged Redmi A1 live image and specifications were leaked by tipster Weirdo Guy (Tech Lover) on Twitter. As per the live image shared by the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is believed to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC that is capable of supporting external storage. We suggest that you take this with a pinch of salt for now.

This upcoming handset from the Xiaomi-owned brand could feature a dual rear camera setup, including an 8-megapixel sensor and an AI camera. It is also expected to sport a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Redmi announced on Friday that the Redmi A1 will debut in India on September 6 at 12pm. A dedicated landing page for the smartphone has gone live and teases that it will offer a “clean Android experience”. The landing page also confirms that this Redmi smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The officially revealed images of the Redmi A1 confirm that it will come in three colours — black, blue, and green. The rear panel of this smartphone will sport a textured design. Redmi is yet to reveal the pricing information of this upcoming smartphone.

A past report also suggested that the Redmi A1 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It could feature 3GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone was supposedly also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Geekbench, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) databases.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi A1, Redmi A1 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Parler Returns to Google Play Store After Being Removed Following US Capitol Riots

Related Stories

Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  3. Redmi A1 Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  5. Oppo Plans to Stop Including Chargers With Some Devices: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 With GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  10. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of September 6 Launch in India
  2. Parler Returns to Google Play Store After Being Removed Following US Capitol Riots
  3. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 6
  4. Amazon's $1.7 Billion Takeover of iRobot Under Antitrust Review by US FTC: Report
  5. Skyroot Aerospace Raises $51 Million from Singapore's GIC: All Details
  6. Apple in Top 3 Brands Considered for Quality Without Actual Car on Sale, Vehicle Owners' Survey Shows
  7. Samsung Discloses Breach of US Systems in July, Says Personal Information Was Exposed
  8. LG MoodUp Fridge With LED Light Panels, Bluetooth Speaker Unveiled at IFA 2022
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Successor Could Feature TSMC’s 3nm SoCs, May be Most Powerful Phones in 2023: Report
  10. Binance CEO Hits Out at 'Chinese Company' Label and His Connections to the Country
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.