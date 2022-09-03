Redmi A1 is set to launch in India on September 6. It has been confirmed to feature a MediaTek chipset and 5,000mAh battery. Now, alleged key specifications and a live image of this upcoming smartphone have been leaked. The leaked image showcases the front panel of the Redmi A1 with a water-drop style notch. It also mentions the already-confirmed 5,000mAh battery capacity. Furthermore, this handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with support for expandable storage.

The alleged Redmi A1 live image and specifications were leaked by tipster Weirdo Guy (Tech Lover) on Twitter. As per the live image shared by the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is believed to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC that is capable of supporting external storage. We suggest that you take this with a pinch of salt for now.

This upcoming handset from the Xiaomi-owned brand could feature a dual rear camera setup, including an 8-megapixel sensor and an AI camera. It is also expected to sport a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Redmi announced on Friday that the Redmi A1 will debut in India on September 6 at 12pm. A dedicated landing page for the smartphone has gone live and teases that it will offer a “clean Android experience”. The landing page also confirms that this Redmi smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The officially revealed images of the Redmi A1 confirm that it will come in three colours — black, blue, and green. The rear panel of this smartphone will sport a textured design. Redmi is yet to reveal the pricing information of this upcoming smartphone.

A past report also suggested that the Redmi A1 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It could feature 3GB of RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone was supposedly also spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Geekbench, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) databases.