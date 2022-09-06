Redmi A1 was launched in India on Tuesday. The new affordable model by the Xiaomi sub-brand was unveiled alongside the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G smartphones. It comes with a water-drop style notch display and is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Redmi A1 has an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset supports more than 20 regional languages and offers a clean Android experience.

Redmi A1 price in India, availability

Price of the Redmi A1 has been set at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Classic Black, Light Green, and Light Blue colour options. The handset will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting September 9 at 4pm IST.

Redmi A1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A1 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is coupled with 2GB of RAM.

For optics, the Redmi A1 has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi A1 offers 32GB of storage and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB), thanks to a dedicated slot. Further, the Redmi A1 support more than 20 Indian languages.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi A1 with a 5,000mAh battery, and it comes with a 10W charger.

In addition to the Redmi A1, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G in India during the same event.