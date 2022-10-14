Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi A1+ was launched in India on Friday. The budget smartphone comes with a clean Android experience and is equipped with a MediaTek processor. It offers features such as a dual rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and an HD+ resolution display. The phone has a leather texture finish on its back panel and is available in three colour options. It is available for purchase in India in two RAM + storage configurations with the base variant priced at Rs. 6,999.

