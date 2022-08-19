Redmi A1+ has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database. The handset is said to come with the model number 220733SFG and the moniker of the new variant of the Redmi A1 has reportedly been confirmed to be Redmi A1+. The Redmi A1 had recently surfaced on multiple certification and benchmarking sites. The handset was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and on Geekbench. According to a tipster, who shared the US FCC listing, the Redmi A1 will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

As per a recent leak by tech journalist Simranpal Singh via Twitter, a Redmi device with the model number 220733SFG was spotted on the IMEI database and the model has been hinted to be a variant of the Redmi A1. To recall, the moniker of the handset has reportedly been confirmed to be Redmi A1+.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi A1 was recently spotted on multiple certification and benchmarking websites. The smartphone was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and on Geekbench.

The listings have hinted that the Redmi A1 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The US FCC listing also tipped that the rumoured Redmi A1 could measure about 164.67mm in length and about 76.56mm in width. The smartphone could also come with support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Redmi A1 is expected to make its debut as a budget handset.

The Redmi A1 has also made its appearance on the TUV Rheinland database and the BIS India database. The handset was reportedly listed with model number 220733SL and 220733SG on the TUV Rheinland database. On the BIS India website, the rumoured Redmi A1 was spotted with the model number 220733SI. This has hinted that the handset could launch in India as well.

The Redmi A1 was also previously listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number 220733SG. The listing has hinted that the handset could feature 3GB of RAM, a quad-core SoC with a base frequency of 2GHz, and Android 12.