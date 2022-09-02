Technology News
Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details

Redmi A1 India launch date has been set for September 6, the company announced on Friday. 

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2022 18:10 IST
Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details

Redmi A1 India launch date has been set for September 6, the company announced on Friday. The company's upcoming handset will be powered by an unspecified MediaTek chipset and will offer a "clean Android experience", according to a microsite for the Redmi A1, which shows the phone to sport a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone has also been teased to sport a rear panel with a leather texture. it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, according to Redmi. 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
