Redmi 11 Prime 5G has been spotted on the company's website. The handset was listed among the company's list of smartphones eligible to receive monthly security updates, suggesting that the smartphone could make its debut soon. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone was spotted alongside another handset, the Redmi 10A Sport, that made its debut in India on Wednesday. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce any details regarding the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, including its specifications or plans to launch the smartphone in India.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G was spotted on a security update list for Xiaomi smartphones by Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Wednesday. The list included two new smartphones – the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and the Redmi 10A Sport. The listing does not reveal any further information about the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

On the other hand, the Redmi 10A Sport, which was spotted on the list alongside the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, debuted in India on Thursday. The latest affordable smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi comes as a successor to the Redmi 9A Sport.

The smartphone has been launched in India priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it can be purchased in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colour options.

Redmi 10A Sport specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10A Sport runs Android-based MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash. The Redmi 10A Sport features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 10A Sport comes with 128GB of storage and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512MB) via a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/ A-GPS. This phone comes with a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi 10A Sport packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with a 10W charger. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194g.