Redmi 11 Prime 5G could reportedly be launched in India soon. The handset has also been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 1219I, as per a report. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is said to have been codenamed Light. The rumoured handset could be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, which was said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E. According to a recent report, the smartphone was also listed on the Xiaomi Security Update schedule.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be soon launched in India after the handset was spotted on the IMEI database. It has been listed with the model number 1219I, and codenamed Light, as per the report, which adds that the handset will be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G was recently spotted on the Xiaomi Security Update schedule list, according to a report. The smartphone was reportedly listed alongside Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India in last month.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11E was launched in March this year. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. For connectivity, the Redmi 11E gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Redmi 11E packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone weighs about 200g.