Technology News
loading

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Spotted on IMEI Database; India Launch Expected Soon: Report

Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, according to a report.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 August 2022 18:11 IST
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Spotted on IMEI Database; India Launch Expected Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 11 Prime 5G was reportedly listed alongside Redmi 10A Sport

Highlights
  • Redmi 11 Prime 5G has reportedly been codenamed Light
  • The Redmi Note 11E packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch plans are yet to be announced

Redmi 11 Prime 5G could reportedly be launched in India soon. The handset has also been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 1219I, as per a report. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is said to have been codenamed Light. The rumoured handset could be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, which was said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E. According to a recent report, the smartphone was also listed on the Xiaomi Security Update schedule.

According to a report by Xiaomiui, Redmi 11 Prime 5G could be soon launched in India after the handset was spotted on the IMEI database. It has been listed with the model number 1219I, and codenamed Light, as per the report, which adds that the handset will be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G was recently spotted on the Xiaomi Security Update schedule list, according to a report. The smartphone was reportedly listed alongside Redmi 10A Sport, which was launched in India in last month.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11E was launched in March this year. The smartphone features a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. For connectivity, the Redmi 11E gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Redmi 11E packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone weighs about 200g.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11E
Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Gopal Vittal
Apple Reportedly Increases iPhone 14 Initial Stock Order to 95 Million Units: Details

Related Stories

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Spotted on IMEI Database; India Launch Expected Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. How to View, Edit, and Remove Location & Other EXIF Data From Your Photos
  6. How to Check Chrome Version and Update Google Chrome Manually
  7. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  8. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Twitter Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Accessing Twitter
#Latest Stories
  1. Iran Places First Import Order Using Cryptocurrency, Could Help Dodge US Sanctions
  2. Unity Announces Deal to Set Up China Joint Venture Amid Expansion Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Jio Rs. 2,999 Independence Offer 2022 With ‘100 Percent Value Back Offer Benefits’ Announced
  5. Twitter Down? Company Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues With Accessing Twitter
  6. Government Said to Consider Removing Vaccination Certificate Uploading Requirment on Air Suvidha Portal
  7. Google Launches Campaign to Pressure Apple to ‘Fix Texting’, Adopt RCS Messaging
  8. Apple, Google Face South Korea Probe Over In-App Payment Violations
  9. US President Joe Biden Signs Landmark CHIPS Bill to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing, Competition With China
  10. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots "Ear" of the Red Planet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.