Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 are set to launch in India today. Ahead of the debut of the smartphones, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details of the upcoming Redmi handsets through multiple teasers over the past week. The Redmi A1 has been teased to sport a rear panel with a leather texture and offer a “clean Android experience”. The Redmi 11 Prime packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, Redmi A1 launch details

The upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 will be launched in India today at 12:00pm IST (noon). The virtual event of the Redmi phones' launch will be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel. There will also be some mi.com exclusive offers. Xiaomi will stream the event on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles as well.

You can also watch a livestream of the launch event via the embedded player below.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, Redmi A1 specifications (expected)

The complete specifications of both the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and Redmi A1 are yet to be announced. However, Redmi has been teasing a few of the specifications over the last few days. Firstly, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, feature a water-drop style notch, sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and pack a 5,000mAh battery. This version is expected to come in three colour options: Black, Green, and Purple.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera. It may be available for purchase in green and purple colour variants.

Lastly, the Redmi A1 is expected to come with The Redmi A1 will sport a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The rear panel of the handset will feature a leather texture design and it will debut in at least three colour options. The company says that the Redmi A1 will be part of the ‘Diwali With Mi' launches and will offer a “clean Android experience”. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company.