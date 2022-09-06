Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G were launched in India on Tuesday as the latest affordable models by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The 5G phone appears to be a rebranded Poco M4 5G that debuted in the country in April this year. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G, in contrast, has a triple rear camera unit comprising the same primary sensor. The display of the new smartphones offer up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, while the 4G model packs MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G price in India, availability details

Price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 15,999. It comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black colours.

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The sale of Redmi 11 Prime 5G will start at 12pm (noon) on September 9 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retail stores.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 11 Prime 5G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20.7:9 aspect ratio. The display has 400 nits of peak brightness and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. The new Redmi phone is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Redmi Prime 5G that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Redmi Prime 11 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 11 Prime 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, IR blaster, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a speaker arranged at the bottom with 1.7W output. The phone also has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports face unlock feature as well.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its bundled charger supports charging up to 22.5W, though. The phone measures 164.0 x 76.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G specifications

Like the 5G model, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 11 Prime 4G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20.7:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 400 nits of peak brightness and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel as well. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G packs MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Prime 4G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has the same 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Redmi Prime 11 4G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 11 Prime 4G include GPS/AGPS, Glonass ,Galileo, BeiDou, IR Blaster, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, and audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a speaker with 1.5W output. The phone has an IP52 build as well.

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G also includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Like the 5G variant, the bundled charger also offers fast charging up to 22.5W. The phone measures 163.99x76.089x8.895mm and weighs 201 grams.